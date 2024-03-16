AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-16

EU pumps money into explosives in push to up shell production

AFP Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

BRUSSELS: The EU on Friday announced hundreds of millions of euros to boost the production of explosives as it pushes to be able to churn out 2 million artillery shells a year by late 2025. The 27-nation bloc is scrambling to bolster Europe’s defence industry as it looks to support Ukraine and build up its stocks in the face of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

But there are fears the European Union is lagging behind two years into the conflict as Moscow has ramped up its own output of weaponry by putting its economy on a war footing.

As part of the efforts to get Europe to produce more, Brussels pushed through a 500-million-euro programme earlier this year aimed at ramping up its capacity to make ammunition. The EU’s executive arm released the list of firms the money would go to on Friday, with an official saying three-quarters of the funds were for projects making gunpowder and other explosives.

“The programme will support projects increasing the annual production capacity by more than 10,000 tons of powder, and by more than 4,300 tons of explosives,” Brussels said. “Europe is expected to reach an annual ammunition shell production capacity of 2 million by the end of 2025.”

Officials have pointed to a shortage of explosives as one of the key factors hampering artillery shell production in Europe. The latest funds are part of a raft of initiatives aimed at increasing Europe’s defence industry and come as EU leaders are set to focus on the issue at a summit next week.

While the EU insists it is on track to bolster industrial capacity, defence firms have complained that governments are still not placing enough long-term orders. The EU is set to fall well short of a promise made last year to supply Ukraine with a million shells by this month. The debate in Europe comes as US support for Ukraine remains blocked and Kyiv’s outgunned forces are being pushed back by Russia.

EU European Union Russia-Ukraine war Europe’s defence industry

Comments

200 characters

EU pumps money into explosives in push to up shell production

PM directs Ministry to explore possibility of Panda Bonds

Talks with IMF going on positively: Tarar

Important reform priorities of govt: Aurangzeb speaks to EU ambassador

Extending lifespan of 7 ordinances: Legislating in a hurry?

RfPs of RE projects sans benchmark tariff: Nepra allows KEL to conduct bidding

Two power plants: PD shares with PC issues hindering sell-off process

Nepra approves multi-year tariffs for three Discos

Airports’ outsourcing: Bid submission timeline extended till May 15th

No IAEA delegation visiting Pakistan: FO

FBR’s applications rejected: IHC asserts its jurisdiction

Read more stories