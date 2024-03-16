AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
US rejects PTI’s allegations against Lu

NNI Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

WASHINGTON: The United States of America once again rejected the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his supporters against Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu of threatening his government.

“With respect to the underlying allegations against Assistant Secretary Lu, they’re false, they’ve always been false,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has said. “You’ve heard me say that more than once, more than twice, more than ten times probably,” he added.

Since Imran Khan waved the so-called ‘cipher’ at a political rally two years ago and then blurted out the American diplomat’s name numerous times, accusing him of conspiring to topple the PTI government, the Assistant Secretary of State has received multiple threats.

Lu to brief US House panel on Pak ties

When asked if the department was concerned about any possible threats to the Assistant Secretary, who has been asked to testify at the hearing on Pakistani elections called by a House subcommittee next week, the State Department spokesperson stated, “Of course, we take any threats towards US officials seriously and condemn any effort to threaten the safety and security of our diplomats.”

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, has been called to appear as a witness before the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s subcommittee on Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia on March 20. The subcommittee will hold the hearing on the future of democracy and US-Pakistan relations post-Pakistan elections.

US government PTI Imran Khan PTI Government Pakistan US relations Donald Lu Matthew Miller cipher case US department

