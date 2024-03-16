PD claims: ‘No meeting on 2nd, final review of SBA held with IMF team’

ISLAMABAD: Power Division claimed that they held no meeting with the visiting team of International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the second and final review of the Stand By Arrangement (SBA).

Talking to Business Recorder that as part of the ongoing engagement with the IMF, Minister for Power and his team held meeting with the Fund’s team on March 14, between 12.00-12:45 pm.

A detailed meeting was held with the Power Division’s team on Circular Debt (CD) developments, tariff outlook and cost-side slabs between 15:30 pm to 17:00 pm during which IMF team raised different questions.

Power Division authorities maintain that they have complied with all the prior actions agreed with the Fund during the first review.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024