Mar 16, 2024
Pakistan

Minorities’ minister meets Bishops

Published 16 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: The provincial minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora met with Bishops in his camp office, here on Friday and discussed matters concerning issues faced by the Christian community.

The delegation comprising Bishops Alexander John Malik, Bishop Emeritus, Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, Bishop Irfan Jameel, Secretary Lahore Diocese Samina Bhatti, MPA Anthony Ejaz Lemuel discussed suggestions for the construction and repair of churches.

The minister assured that the PML-N leadership will solve problems of minorities on priority basis. He said that services of the Bishops have always been unique in the development of beloved country Pakistan. He emphasized on education of youth and assured that the youth of minorities will be given opportunities of higher education.

Ramesh Singh Arora said the youth should be given more opportunities in health and education sector. There is a need to raise awareness about importance of education in our places of worship and sought cooperation of Bishops in this regard.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora Bishops provincial minister for Minorities

