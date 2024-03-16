‘Fly Jinnah’ to expand services between Lahore and Sharjah

LAHORE: Fly Jinnah, a local airline, announced on Friday to expand its services between Lahore and Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, by increasing the frequency of its nonstop flights from April 8.

“This increase in service between both cities comes in less than a month since the carrier announced the launch of the new route. By doubling the number of flights between Lahore and Sharjah, Fly Jinnah provides seamless connectivity to its customer base looking for value and convenience,” said the Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson.

He averred that this increase in frequency comes in response to the existing demand in the market for our value-driven product and reflects our commitment to always providing our customers with exceptional travel experiences. The additional flights between Lahore and Sharjah offer further convenience to their customers while strengthening trade and tourism ties between both cities, he added.

According to him, Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in its commitment to offering convenient and affordable service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta; in addition to the newly-launched international destination to Sharjah in the UAE from both Islamabad and Lahore.

