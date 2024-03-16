AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
AC adjourns hearing of acquittal pleas of Nawaz’s sons

Fazal Sher Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court, on Friday, adjourned hearing of acquittal pleas of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif issued in Avenfield, Al-Azizia, and Flagship references after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought time for submitting the record of these three cases till March 19.

Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana while hearing the acquittal pleas of Hassan and Hussain granted time to NAB for submission of the record of cases and adjourned the hearing till March 19.

It is pertinent to mention here that the same court on March 14 cancelled the perpetual arrest warrant of both the accused and granted them bail.

The Accountability Court seven years ago had declared Hassan and Hussain as proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court.

The court declared both the suspects on November 15, 2017, in Avenfield and Flagship references and in Al-Azizia reference on October 9, 2017.

Qazi Misbahul Hasan and Rana Irfan advocate, Hassan and Hussain’s lawyers and NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif and Afzal Qureshi appeared before the court.

During the previous hearing, Hassan and Hussain filed acquittal applications through their counsel before the court.

The judge said that currently, he has the charge of Accountability Court-I and II. Out of the three references, hearing of one reference to be heard by Accountability Court-II, he said, adding that now he has been given charge of Accountability Court-II and a notification in this regard will be issued today.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant it time for the submission of the record of the three references. The court granted time to NAB and adjourned the hearing till March 19.

