PCB all set to host tri-series after two decades

Muhammad Saleem Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met the Chairman of Cricket South Africa (CSA), Lawson Naidoo and the Chairman of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Roger Twose, a PCB spokesman said.

The agenda of the meeting included the ODI Tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, to be held in February 2025 in Pakistan, just before the ICC Champions Trophy. The Tri-series was finalised and welcomed by the host and both the member boards.

Chairman PCB also extended an invitation to Roger Twose and Lawson Naidoo to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board last hosted a tri-series in October 2004, where Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe were the other two teams in the event.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said, “The Tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand will be an exciting event and it is after a long time that Pakistan will host such a tournament. I would like to thank the heads of NZC and CSA for agreeing to participate in the Tri-series. The PCB is also looking forward to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which will be a great pleasure for Pakistan to host the top eight ODI teams on its soil.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan PCB Pakistan cricket Mohsin Naqvi tri series Lawson Naidoo Roger Twose

