AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-16

Despite existence of ADTT, LTO orders deduction of tax against offshore co

Hamid Waleed Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: The Large Tax Office (LTO) has gotten egg on face by deducting tax against an offshore company in presence of Avoiding Double Taxation Treaty (ADTT) between Pakistan and Singapore, said sources.

The higher appellate forum not only set aside the controversial order but also remitted the matter to Commissioner Inland Revenue to decide the same afresh by providing proper hearing to all the concerned parties, they added.

According to details, an offshore company was duly registered in Singapore and engaged in import, export, commission agency, sale of wind power equipment and relevant products.

The company has no permanent establishment in Pakistan in terms of the relevant provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance. Therefore, the equipment and goods acquired offshore were required to directly reach in Pakistan to an energy sector based company in its own name by opening valid letters of credit. The local company was responsible for payment of duties to customs as well as related taxes.

The offshore company further played safe and moved an application to the concerned Large Tax Office of the FBR demanding advance ruling that payment will be made without deduction of tax under the relevant provisions of the law. However, the concerned tax authority directed the local company to deduct tax from the offshore company before remitting the payments on the rates specified in relevant provisions of the law. The local company informed the same to the offshore company, which led to long stretch of litigation between the company and the FBR.

The relevant competent forum declared that the FBR being the regulator did not meet its statutory obligations and had passed order in question against the provisions and all norms of law. It also maintained that the matter in issue was not timely decided in absolute form as well as defeated common purpose of applications made under different statutory provisions of law.

The relevant forum further lamented that such practice of authorities not only frustrate cause of justice but also add agonies of parties as well as put additional burden and workload for the appellate forums by taking away precious time, energy and sources of machinery of law because the order in question was passed without properly hearing the offshore company or its representative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR LTO Large Tax Office Avoiding Double Taxation Treaty

Comments

200 characters

Despite existence of ADTT, LTO orders deduction of tax against offshore co

PM directs Ministry to explore possibility of Panda Bonds

Talks with IMF going on positively: Tarar

Important reform priorities of govt: Aurangzeb speaks to EU ambassador

Extending lifespan of 7 ordinances: Legislating in a hurry?

RfPs of RE projects sans benchmark tariff: Nepra allows KEL to conduct bidding

Two power plants: PD shares with PC issues hindering sell-off process

Nepra approves multi-year tariffs for three Discos

Airports’ outsourcing: Bid submission timeline extended till May 15th

No IAEA delegation visiting Pakistan: FO

FBR’s applications rejected: IHC asserts its jurisdiction

Read more stories