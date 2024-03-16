WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Mar 15, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 14-Mar-24 13-Mar-24 12-Mar-24 11-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104178 0.10419 0.104428 0.104243
Euro 0.818612 0.819803 0.817889 0.818
Japanese yen 0.0050762 0.0050819 0.0051022 0.0051017
U.K. pound 0.959818 0.959909 0.95845 0.962082
U.S. dollar 0.749302 0.749431 0.749257 0.748673
Algerian dinar 0.0055774 0.0055757 0.0055764 0.0055742
Australian dollar 0.495738 0.495674 0.495634
Botswana pula 0.0552985 0.0551581 0.0552202 0.0550275
Brazilian real 0.150577 0.150497 0.150432 0.150424
Brunei dollar 0.562117 0.562551 0.563012 0.562531
Canadian dollar 0.554546 0.556288 0.555046 0.554943
Chilean peso 0.0007897 0.0007765 0.0007754 0.0007759
Czech koruna 0.032519 0.0324443 0.0323625 0.0323024
Danish krone 0.109781 0.109932 0.10968 0.109721
Indian rupee 0.0090418 0.0090399 0.009055 0.0090554
Israeli New Shekel 0.206704 0.204763 0.205332 0.207504
Korean won 0.0005708 0.0005716 0.00057 0.0005658
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44152 2.44194 2.44217 2.44026
Malaysian ringgit 0.159834 0.159981 0.160012 0.159819
Mauritian rupee 0.0162393 0.0162403 0.0162889
Mexican peso 0.0448899 0.044842 0.0445265 0.0445419
New Zealand dollar 0.462132 0.46075 0.462104 0.462493
Norwegian krone 0.0713886 0.0714084 0.0713238 0.0715003
Omani rial 1.94877 1.94911 1.94865 1.94713
Peruvian sol 0.204169 0.204483 0.203216 0.203278
Philippine peso 0.0135258 0.0135276 0.0134972 0.0134269
Polish zloty 0.191231 0.190845 0.191322 0.190686
Qatari riyal 0.205852 0.205888 0.205679
Russian ruble 0.0082443 0.0082612
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199814 0.199848 0.199802 0.199646
Singapore dollar 0.562117 0.562551 0.563012 0.562531
South African rand 0.0402372 0.0400907 0.0402219 0.040045
Swedish krona 0.0729312 0.0732424 0.0732025 0.073124
Swiss franc 0.852642 0.854052 0.854975 0.854357
Thai baht 0.0210024 0.0209972 0.0210981 0.0211305
Trinidadian dollar 0.111151 0.110966 0.11073 0.11077
U.A.E. dirham 0.20403 0.204066 0.204018 0.203859
Uruguayan peso 0.019511 0.0193947 0.0193162 0.0192902
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
