WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 15, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Mar-24 13-Mar-24 12-Mar-24 11-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104178 0.10419 0.104428 0.104243 Euro 0.818612 0.819803 0.817889 0.818 Japanese yen 0.0050762 0.0050819 0.0051022 0.0051017 U.K. pound 0.959818 0.959909 0.95845 0.962082 U.S. dollar 0.749302 0.749431 0.749257 0.748673 Algerian dinar 0.0055774 0.0055757 0.0055764 0.0055742 Australian dollar 0.495738 0.495674 0.495634 Botswana pula 0.0552985 0.0551581 0.0552202 0.0550275 Brazilian real 0.150577 0.150497 0.150432 0.150424 Brunei dollar 0.562117 0.562551 0.563012 0.562531 Canadian dollar 0.554546 0.556288 0.555046 0.554943 Chilean peso 0.0007897 0.0007765 0.0007754 0.0007759 Czech koruna 0.032519 0.0324443 0.0323625 0.0323024 Danish krone 0.109781 0.109932 0.10968 0.109721 Indian rupee 0.0090418 0.0090399 0.009055 0.0090554 Israeli New Shekel 0.206704 0.204763 0.205332 0.207504 Korean won 0.0005708 0.0005716 0.00057 0.0005658 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44152 2.44194 2.44217 2.44026 Malaysian ringgit 0.159834 0.159981 0.160012 0.159819 Mauritian rupee 0.0162393 0.0162403 0.0162889 Mexican peso 0.0448899 0.044842 0.0445265 0.0445419 New Zealand dollar 0.462132 0.46075 0.462104 0.462493 Norwegian krone 0.0713886 0.0714084 0.0713238 0.0715003 Omani rial 1.94877 1.94911 1.94865 1.94713 Peruvian sol 0.204169 0.204483 0.203216 0.203278 Philippine peso 0.0135258 0.0135276 0.0134972 0.0134269 Polish zloty 0.191231 0.190845 0.191322 0.190686 Qatari riyal 0.205852 0.205888 0.205679 Russian ruble 0.0082443 0.0082612 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199814 0.199848 0.199802 0.199646 Singapore dollar 0.562117 0.562551 0.563012 0.562531 South African rand 0.0402372 0.0400907 0.0402219 0.040045 Swedish krona 0.0729312 0.0732424 0.0732025 0.073124 Swiss franc 0.852642 0.854052 0.854975 0.854357 Thai baht 0.0210024 0.0209972 0.0210981 0.0211305 Trinidadian dollar 0.111151 0.110966 0.11073 0.11077 U.A.E. dirham 0.20403 0.204066 0.204018 0.203859 Uruguayan peso 0.019511 0.0193947 0.0193162 0.0192902 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

