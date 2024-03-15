Govt focusing on macro-economic reforms to stabilise economy: PM Shehbaz

The government is focusing on macro-economic reforms to stabilise the economy and attract foreign investment, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday.

PM Shehbaz said this in a meeting with Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, who paid a courtesy call on the prime minister, according to an official statement shared by the Government of Pakistan.

US ambassador Blome congratulates Shehbaz

During the meeting with the US envoy, PM Shehbaz emphasised the need to maintain the positive momentum by regular convening of existing dialogue mechanisms, focused on trade, investment, energy, health, defence, education, agriculture and climate change.

He also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that has been established to fast-track foreign investments in priority sectors in Pakistan.

As per the statement, multiple issues of bilateral and regional significance were also discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea, developments in Afghanistan, as well as the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, which was “raised forcefully by the prime minister”.

While congratulating PM Shehbaz on his re-election, the envoy said the US considered Pakistan an “important partner” and hoped to work with the government to build stronger ties between the two countries.