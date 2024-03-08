AIRLINK 60.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.96%)
Jahangir Piracha, CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals, ‘opts for early retirement’

BR Web Desk Published 08 Mar, 2024 02:44pm
Courtesy: Engro
Courtesy: Engro

Jahangir Piracha, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) has opted for early retirement and submitted his resignation.

EPCL, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“This is to inform you that Jahangir Piracha, CEO of EPCL, has opted for early retirement and consequently submitted his resignation,” read the notice.

The company said Jahangir will remain engaged in managing the affairs of the company as the CEO until March 31, 2024, and the Board of Directors will appoint a new CEO in due course.

“The company wishes to extend its deepest gratitude and appreciation to Jahangir Piracha for his invaluable contributions to the growth and success of the company. His leadership and unwavering dedication have played a pivotal role in steering the company towards remarkable achievements,” read the notice.

As per information available on EPCL’s website, before his role at EPCL, Jahangir served as CEO of Engro Vopak Terminal Limited and Engro Elengy Terminal Limited since March 2017. He also served as the Chief Executive Officer for Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited.

Prior to this, he served as Vice President – Manufacturing, and General Manager Human Resource & Corporate Services at Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.

Before joining Engro, Jahangir worked for ICI Pakistan Ltd.

EPCL, incorporated in Pakistan in 1997, is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), caustic soda, Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), and related products.

The company also has a captive power plant and water recycling plant in its integrated chemical complex. The surplus power produced by the company is also supplied to Engro Fertilizers Limited.

