AIRLINK 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.56%)
DFML 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
DGKC 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
FFBL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.9%)
MLCF 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.97%)
OGDC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.07%)
PAEL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.07%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
PPL 112.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.73%)
PRL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
PTC 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.06%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.99%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.17%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
TRG 69.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.91%)
UNITY 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,706 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,719 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.38%)
KSE100 64,987 Decreased By -77 (-0.12%)
KSE30 21,609 Decreased By -102.8 (-0.47%)
World

Australia to resume funding to UN’s main Palestinian relief agency

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 10:58am

SYDNEY: Australia will resume funding to the United Nations’ main Palestinian relief agency, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday, almost two months after pausing ties over allegations that some of the agency’s employees participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Australia had consulted with UNRWA and other donors and was satisfied the aid agency was not a terror organisation, Wong said. New and additional safeguards would protect aid money, and A$6 million ($3.9 million) in paused funding would be released immediately, she said.

“We have children and families that are starving and we have a capacity along with the international community to assist them,” Wong said at a news conference.

Merchant vessel struck by missile west of Yemen’s al Hudaydah

“We know that UNRWA is central and vital to delivering that assistance.”

Australia along with more than a dozen countries, suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in January after Israel accused 12 of the agency’s 13,000 employees in Gaza of participating in the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

The UN has launched an investigation into the allegations, and UNRWA fired some staff after Israel provided the agency with information on the allegations. Sweden, Canada and the European Union have resumed funding to some degree.

The organisation’s head said last week he cautiously optimistic other donors would resume funding soon. Wong also announced a further A$4 million in funding for UNICEF and A$2 million for a separate UN facility for Gaza.

Australia will also give Jordan and the United Arab Emirates 140 parachutes to use for air drops of aid.

Asked about reports of several Palestinians left stranded in transit after Australia cancelled temporary visas, Wong said all applicants were subject to security checks and referred the question to the Minister for Home Affairs.

