AIRLINK 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.56%)
DFML 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
DGKC 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
FFBL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.9%)
MLCF 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.97%)
OGDC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.07%)
PAEL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.07%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
PPL 112.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.73%)
PRL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
PTC 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.06%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.99%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.17%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
TRG 69.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.91%)
UNITY 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,706 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,719 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.38%)
KSE100 64,987 Decreased By -77 (-0.12%)
KSE30 21,609 Decreased By -102.8 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Paytm jumps 5% as digital payments app survives banking unit shutdown

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 10:21am

BENGALURU: Shares of India’s Paytm rose a stock exchange-allowed maximum of 5% on Friday, a day after it got a third-party application provider license that will allow it to offer digital payments after its banking unit ceases operations.

The license, granted by the country’s payments authority, came as Paytm Payments Bank will cease to operate on March 15, following regulatory action due to non-compliance with certain norms.

Paytm’s shares were up 5% at 370.70 rupees early in the session, set for its best day in two weeks, with its trading volume of over 4 million shares already making it the stock’s fourth busiest day this month.

Still, the stock has just over halved in value since late January when the Reserve Bank of India ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets.

India’s Paytm banking unit to cut about 20% of staff as business halt looms

The third-party app provider license, brokerage UBS said in a note, means Paytm will operate like its competitors such as Google Pay and PhonePe, likely shifting investor focus to operational performance over regulatory headwinds.

However, Jefferies said that for Paytm to retain customers and merchants, it will have to dip into its cash reserves of 85 billion rupees ($1.02 billion).

India's Paytm Paytm Payments Bank

Comments

200 characters

India’s Paytm jumps 5% as digital payments app survives banking unit shutdown

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories