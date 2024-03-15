AIRLINK 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.23%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
DFML 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
DGKC 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
FFL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HBL 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
HUBC 116.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
KOSM 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.7%)
MLCF 36.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.91%)
OGDC 125.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.95%)
PAEL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.66%)
PRL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.74%)
PTC 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.06%)
SEARL 53.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
SNGP 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
TRG 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,707 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.13%)
BR30 22,731 Decreased By -75.3 (-0.33%)
KSE100 65,002 Decreased By -62.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,619 Decreased By -93 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Relentless spike in US yields turns India bond traders more cautious

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 10:07am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields inched higher in early trades as US Treasury yields continued to witness upward pressure, with more doubts rising over the possibility of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in June.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0527% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0401%.

“There is high probability the 10-year US yield breaks its recent high, and could also march towards 4.50% if bets of June rate cut go off the table,” said a trader with a private bank, adding that this is leading to more caution for local bonds.

US yields rose for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday following higher-than-expected producer prices, leading to further uncertainty about whether the Fed would start rate cuts later than the widely expected June.

The producer price index data followed Tuesday’s surprisingly solid increase in the consumer price index, which rose 0.4% on-month and 3.2% for the 12 months through February.

The data comes just a week before the Fed’s monetary policy decision, due on Wednesday, and has raised concerns that some members may tone down their rate cut expectations for 2024.

This pushed the 10-year yield to around 4.30%.

India bond yields stuck in range despite uptick in US peers

The odds for a rate cut in June have now eased to 61% from 74% last week and 82% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, the break of the $85-per-barrel mark in the benchmark Brent crude contract could also weigh on sentiment, as sustained elevated oil prices are likely to impact domestic inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India has maintained that it may consider easing rates only when inflation meets its medium-term target of 4% on a sustainable basis.

Reserve Bank of India Indian government bond Federal Reserve’s

Comments

200 characters

Relentless spike in US yields turns India bond traders more cautious

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories