PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence, Defence Production and Aviation Khawaja Muhammed Asif on Thursday said that the privatisation of PIACL would be the priority of the government.

The minister chaired a meeting where he was given a detailed briefing by the Secretary Aviation on the role of the Aviation Ministry, National Aviation Policy 2023, the challenges faced by Pakistan’s aviation industry, the opportunities, and the air services agreements with other countries.

The minister was also briefed on the entities working under the ministry including Pakistan Airlines Corporation Ltd, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Airport Authority, Bureau of Air Safety Investigation, Air Port Security Forces and Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Caretaker cabinet approves PIA’s privatisation plan

While being briefed on PIACL, the minister also commended the joint venture for mix use re-development of the Roosevelt Hotel.

Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammed Asif showed his resolve to grow the aviation industry of Pakistan in terms of enhancing its contribution to the country’s GDP.

International Finance Corporation (IFC) apprised the minister about the latest development of outsourcing of three major airports including Islamabad International Airport, Jinnah International Airport Karachi, and Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore in the first phase.

The meeting was attended by secretary aviation Saif Anjum, CEO PIACL Air Marshal Aamir Hayat, DG PCCA Khaqan Murtaza, DG ASF Major General Asif Adnan Jah, Chairman PIA-IL Shoukat Ali, DG PMD Sahibzad Khan, team IFC, and other senior officers of the ministry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

