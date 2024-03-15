AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-15

Gold slips as dollar, yields firm on higher US inflation data

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

BENGALURU: Gold slid on Thursday after a larger than expected rise in February’s US producer price index (PPI) cooled expectations of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, boosting Treasury yields and the dollar. Spot gold was down 0.6% at $2,161.10 per ounce as of 10:03 a.m. EDT (1403 GMT), moving away from a record peak of $2,194.99 hit on March 8. US gold futures also dipped 0.7% to $2,166.60. The dollar gained 0.3% against its rivals, making gold less attractive for other currency holders, while benchmark US 10-year note yields rose to a more than one-week high.

“I expect to see continued pressure (on gold), with all of the data showing the US economy is strong, the labor market still strong,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at EverBank.

“It really makes investors question just how quickly the Fed’s going to decide to start cutting (rates).”

US producer prices increased more than expected in February amid a surge in the cost of goods like gasoline and food, which could fan fears that inflation is picking up again.

Higher inflation adds pressure on the Fed to keep interest rates elevated, weighing on non-yielding assets such as gold. However, traders continue to bet on interest rate cuts in June, pricing in about a 64% chance compared to 72% before the CPI data earlier this week, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. The Fed is expected to hold rates steady at its policy meeting next week, but the focus will be on the “dot plot” projections. “Gold is an uncertainty hedge, an inflation hedge with higher inflation and more uncertainty.

Gold Dollar PPI

Comments

200 characters

Gold slips as dollar, yields firm on higher US inflation data

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories