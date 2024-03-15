KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR23.314 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,800.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.670 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.066 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.670 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.626 billion), Silver (PKR 2.230 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.561 billion), DJ (PKR 593.519 million), Copper (PKR 243.156 million), SP 500 (PKR 174.125 million), Brent (PKR 155.478 million), Palladium (PKR 149.377 million), Natural Gas (PKR 129.530 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 43.148million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 9.299 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024