Zia ul Mustafa Awan appointed to PSAG advisory group from Pakistan

Press Release Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

KARACHI: Zia ul Mustafa Awan has been appointed to the Public Sector Advisory Group (PSAG) of the Confederation of Asia Pacific Accountants for the term 2024-2027. With over 25 years of exemplary leadership in both the Corporate and Public Sectors, Awan has demonstrated a profound commitment to the field of accounting, finance, and strategic management.

Holding the qualifications of CMA (Pak), CMA (USA), and CMP (USA), Awan’s notable professional journey includes serving in various high-profile positions within regulatory bodies, such as the ICMA Pakistan, the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), the Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA) and the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

His tenure as President of ICMA and SAFA, along with his current roles as Chairman of the Strategic Board at ICMA, Member of the PAIB Advisory Group of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), and President of the House of Professionals, emphasizes his dedication to advancing the profession.

