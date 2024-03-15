3rd ‘Pakistan Cables Children’s Art Contest 2024’ held

KARACHI: The 3rd Pakistan Cables Children’s Art 2024 was organized by Pakistan Cables recently. The contest invited entries from the Company employees’ children from two age groups between 6-11 years and 12 – 14 years old.

This year the theme, Pakistan Climate Action Plan 2025, was selected to highlight the climate change issues and the priorities to combat impact of climate change on the country.

Contestants attended a colorful prize distribution ceremony held at the TDF Magnifiscience Centre, Karachi. The Chief Guest at the ceremony, Faraz Maqsood Hamidi, a well known creative leader of Pakistan’s advertising industry, encouraged children to challenge the norms and never give up their creative pursuits. An esteemed panel of judges included renowned visual artist, Durriya Kazi, Bina Ali (Founder ARTEL) and Naveed Shaikh, Project Manager, Sindh SDGs Unit, UNDP. This year the contest received 87 entries from six cities across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Bina Ali encouraged the children to continue using art as a form of expression and authenticity.

he event was widely attended by participants, parents, esteemed judges and senior management of the company. Winners were awarded special prizes and certificates alongside contestants who also received certificates, story book from Goread.pk and gift vouchers.

