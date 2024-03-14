AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia strikes TV infrastructure in northeastern Ukraine

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 10:46pm

KYIV: Russian drones and missiles struck communications infrastructure in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday, knocking out television and radio signals in five cities and towns, in an apparent attempt to cut people off from information, officials in Kyiv said.

The overnight attack, which involved 36 drones, could indicate another pattern of Russian aerial attacks more than two years into a full-scale invasion that has seen Moscow target the energy system and military production at different junctures.

“In addition to physically destroying the infrastructure objects, the enemy is trying to jam Ukrainian radio stations and the satellite signal of Ukrainian television,” the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said.

Two Russian fuel depots on fire after separate drone attacks

It said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the attack on facilities in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions was part of Russia’s “information warfare” and aimed at limiting people’s access to “truthful information and to share its propaganda.”

The attack impacted broadcasting in the Kharkiv region’s Izium and Lozova, in addition to Sumy, Shostka and Bilopillia in the Sumy region. Repairs were underway to restore radio and television broadcasts in coordination with the national government, Sumy Governor Volodymyr Artiukh said on national TV.

Mobile phone signals had been “mostly restored” over the course of day, he added.

Russia has conducted long-range strikes on Ukraine since its Feb. 2022 invasion, focusing on particular targets at different junctures. During the first winter, Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy system with strikes, causing widespread blackouts.

Ukraine’s military, which has been grappling with significantly reduced weapons supplies from the West, said in a statement that its air defences had shot down 22 of the 36 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Five were shot down over Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv and southeastern Dnipropetrovsk regions, local officials said.

RUssia Ukraine war Russian strikes Ukrainian radio stations

Comments

200 characters

Russia strikes TV infrastructure in northeastern Ukraine

2nd review under IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement: discussions on structural reforms, energy sector held

Turnaround: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points on value-hunting

Rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Reserved seats: PHC rejects SIC’s plea

PPP wins 4 out of 6 seats in Senate by-elections

Indus Motor reduces Toyota Yaris prices in Pakistan by up to Rs133,000

Proposed US TikTok ban ‘not fair’, China’s foreign ministry says

Oil prices rise as revised IEA forecasts suggest tighter market

Palm oil climbs to highest close in over a year

Gold price per tola increases Rs250 in Pakistan

Read more stories