AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares recoup some losses ahead of small-, mid-cap stress test results

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 04:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares rebounded on Thursday, recovering some of the losses from the previous session, led by a rally in energy stocks, as investors awaited the highly anticipated results of stress tests on certain mutual funds schemes.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.68% to 22,146.65, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.46% to 73,097.28. They had lost 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively, in the previous session.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps, climbed 3.45% and 2%, respectively, recouping some losses from Wednesday.

They have lost 11.4% and 5.8%, respectively, from their record highs on Feb. 8, compared to the 2% rise in Nifty.

Many market participants had attributed the broader market rally over much of 2023 and early 2024 to investors disregarding fundamentals. The country’s markets regulator on Monday, referred to it as froth.

“The intention of the Securities and Exchange Board of India is absolutely fair, but the timing and the market reaction were not helpful for sentiment,” said Deven Choksey, managing director of DRChoksey Finserv.

Financials, IT lead rise in Indian shares; small-, mid-caps underperform

Investors await stress test results of small- and mid-cap mutual funds, set to be disclosed by mutual fund managers from Friday, which will gauge the funds’ resilience to sudden redemption pressures.

“Despite the pressure on small- and mid-caps, availability of large-caps at compelling valuations and India’s macroeconomic strength will continue supporting the markets,” Choksey added.

Earlier in the day, rating agency Fitch raised its estimate for India’s economic growth for fiscal year 2024 and 2025, citing strong domestic demand.

Energy and IT indexes gained about 2% each, recovering from the previous session’s fall.

Adani group stocks, which tumbled on Wednesday, were the top Nifty 50 gainers. Adani Enterprises added 6.2%, while Adani Ports jumped 4.8%.

Larsen & Toubro jumped 2% on winning orders in the Middle East.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares recoup some losses ahead of small-, mid-cap stress test results

Turnaround: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points on value-hunting

Rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Reserved seats: PHC rejects SIC’s plea

PPP wins 4 out of 6 seats in Senate by-elections

Indus Motor reduces Toyota Yaris prices in Pakistan by up to Rs133,000

Proposed US TikTok ban ‘not fair’, China’s foreign ministry says

Oil prices rise as revised IEA forecasts suggest tighter market

Palm oil climbs to highest close in over a year

New Delhi steps up security ahead of rally by protesting farmers

Gold price per tola increases Rs250 in Pakistan

Read more stories