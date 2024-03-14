AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 129.6 (1.97%)
BR30 22,867 Increased By 753.1 (3.41%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
British stocks mixed ahead US data

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 01:41pm

Britain’s main share indexes were mixed in early trading on Thursday as the effect of some positive earnings reports was offset by losses in stocks of companies trading ex-dividend.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 was flat by 0814 GMT, and the domestically oriented FTSE 250 dipped 0.04% ahead of US economic data later in the day that could offer hints on the Federal Reserve’s monetary easing plans.

Shares of Anglo American fell 2.7%, while those of NatWest Group dropped 4.6% as they traded without entitlement for dividends.

Deliveroo climbed 3.7% after the meal delivery firm reported better-than-expected core earnings and said it expects to generate positive cash flow.

Vistry edged up 0.2% after the housebuilder said it would build more homes this year, encouraged by resilient demand for its affordable homes after its 2023 profit beat market expectations.

FTSE 100 edges higher as UK economy returns to growth

Britain’s housing market picked up in February but property surveyors said uncertainty over the Bank of England’s interest rates path could temper demand, a closely watched industry survey showed.

Trainline Plc jumped 9.1% after the rail ticketing company’s trading statement showed stronger UK sales.

