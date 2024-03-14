AIRLINK 62.20 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.68%)
Indian shares set to open flat; small-, mid-caps in focus ahead of stress test results

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 10:11am

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open little changed on Thursday, following profit booking in the previous session, with focus on small- and mid-cap stocks ahead of the stress test results of mutual funds in those segments.

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,078 as of 08:15 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near Wednesday’s close of 21,997.70.

The blue-chip indexes, Nifty 50 and Sensex, logged their worst session in nearly two months, weighed by profit booking at near record levels. T

he broader, more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps cracked 5.28% and 4.4% respectively, to log their worst session in two years.

They are down 14.4% and 7.7%, respectively, from the record high levels hit on Feb. 8.

The fall came following concerns raised by India’s markets regulator about significant inflows into small- and mid-cap funds.

The results of the stress tests conducted by mutual funds will be disclosed by Friday, offering insights into the ability of small- and mid-cap fund schemes to withstand sudden redemption pressures from stress situations.

ITC lifts Indian shares at the open

“Ongoing scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, along with the pending outcome of mutual fund stress tests, triggered profit booking,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Investors are also awaiting India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data, due at 12 p.m. IST.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian shares worth 45.95 billion rupees ($555 million), on a net basis on Wednesday.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought 90.94 billion rupees of stocks.

Asian markets were muted at the open.

Most Wall Street equities dropped overnight, ahead of US producer price index data, due post closing bell.

Indian shares

