AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-14

Expenditure cut: Panel set up to present ‘practical plan’ to PM

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has constituted a seven-member committee to present a practical plan for reduction in government expenditure.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division on March 11, 2024, composition of the Committee will be as follows: (i) Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission (Chairman); (ii) Secretary, Cabinet Division (member); (iii) Secretary, Finance Division (member); (iv) Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Additional Secretary Incharge, I&P; (v) Kaiser Bengali (member); (vi) Farrukh Saleem (member); and (vii) Muhammad Naveed Iftikhar (member).

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee shall be: (i) take stock of all reports commissioned so far, including report of the National Austerity Committee notified by Finance Division, for institutional reforms, etc, aimed at downsizing of the Federal Government; (ii) capture all the progress made so far in downsizing/rightsizing of Federal Government; (iii) prepare strategy and implementation plan for all remaining recommendations with timelines; and (iv) any other proposal (relating to PSDP, pension scheme, etc) that can be helpful in reducing government expenditure.

The committee may co-opt any person from public/private sector, if deemed necessary, for the purposes of this task. The committee shall submit its report within one week for perusal/considera-tion of the Prime Minister.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his pre-election speeches had pledged to dissolve 18 federal ministries as all those subjects have already been devolved to provinces under 18th Constitutional Amendment. He said these ministries should have been dissolved in 2015. Expenditure on these ministries stands at Rs 328 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shahbaz Sharif Expenditure cut

Comments

200 characters

Expenditure cut: Panel set up to present ‘practical plan’ to PM

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Country’s payment infrastructure shows a robust growth

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Senate by-elections through secret ballot today

KP CM meets PM: there’s sense of a thawing in relations?

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Read more stories