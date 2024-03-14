AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-14

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

KARACHI: Pakistan has witnessed a sharp surge in the imports of used cars during the first six months of the current fiscal year 2023-24 compared to the same period last year.

Abdul Rehman Aizaz, Chairman of the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), attributed this phenomenal increase in used car imports to the removal of regulatory duty in the federal budget for FY2023-24 on used cars of up to 1800cc.

While this move was intended to revitalise the automotive sector, Aizaz noted that it has proven detrimental to the local auto industry. “This trend bears significant economic implications, particularly for local vendors, facing an estimated loss of a staggering PKR 36 billion, pushing them towards closure of their businesses,” Aizaz stated.

Import of used cars: Surge causing adverse impact on local auto sector

He pointed out the irony that the elimination of the 100% regulatory duty only benefits importers and companies dealing in Completely Built Units (CBUs), without offering any relief to the struggling local industry, which already faces significant demand-supply challenges.

Moreover, Aizaz highlighted that the replacement of locally produced cars with imported used vehicles is resulting in substantial revenue losses for the government. He explained that under the previous policy, the government received a fixed amount of dollars in taxes regardless of the original market prices of cars. In contrast, now duties and taxes are based on ex-factory prices, resulting in potential revenue shortfalls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Import Paapam Abdul Rehman Aizaz Import of used cars FY2023 24 used cars

Comments

200 characters

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Country’s payment infrastructure shows a robust growth

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Senate by-elections through secret ballot today

KP CM meets PM: there’s sense of a thawing in relations?

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Read more stories