CM for skill mapping to ascertain true potential of human resource export

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for skill mapping to ascertain true potential of human resource export, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while chairing a meeting on technical education and vocational training in Punjab, directed the authorities concerned to conduct a complete mapping of the skillset required by the local and international labour market.

â€œWe should tap the huge potential in high-end technologies like integrated circuits and microchip design by training our youth in these technologies,â€ she said, adding, â€œTraining courses should be designed according to the market demand.â€

The CM directed to prepare a 5-year comprehensive plan to revamp Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to impart modern skillset to youth so that they could tap rewarding employment opportunities, not only in the local but in the international labour market as well.

She said, â€Qualified instructors should be employed in the training institutes. TEVTA Master Trainers should be trained as per requirements of the industry and old labs of TEVTA institutes should also be upgraded accordingly.â€

She also directed to reconstitute TEVTA Board after including vibrant professionals from the private sector.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industry, Chairman TEVTA, CEO TEVTA and other senior officers concerned attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024