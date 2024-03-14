Narcotics Control office to be closed: Naqvi integrates operations into Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday said that he has decided to close the office of the Ministry of Narcotics Control and integrated its operations into the Interior Ministry.

Taking to Twitter, Naqvi said he had decided to close the Narcotics Control Ministry’s office and integrated its operations into the Interior Ministry. The main objective of closing the office was streamlining operations, saving resources, and eliminating unnecessary burden on the national exchequer, he said.

The minister after assuming charge visited the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters.

He said that a policy of zero tolerance to corruption would be adopted to make the agency an institution of international standards.

Naqvi said that pending promotion cases should be decided within three days in order to encourage officers. The performance of the agency would be proved, only when it arrested the big fish involved in corruption, he said.

