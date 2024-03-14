Climate-resilient wheat varieties introduced

ISLAMABAD: To tackle the climate change situation and harsh weather phenomena, the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with Chinese partners has introduced climate-resilient wheat varieties that will not only increase per acre produce but will also ensure food security in the country.

PARC Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali said this while addressing an international seminar titled, “Sino-Pak Research Activities on Wheat Genomics”, held here on Wednesday at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) as part of the Sino-Pak collaboration for wheat genomics. The PARC chairman said that his organisation pioneered climate-resilient wheat varieties which are critical to ensure food security in the country.

The seminar aimed to improve wheat productivity through genomic research, focusing on improving regional and global food security was also attended by renowned wheat scientist from CIMMYT-CAAS China, Prof Dr Zhonghu He.

Dr Ali said that research on climate-resistant crops is emerging as a major challenge for agricultural researchers. Floods in 2022 destroyed crops on vast tracts of land and recent torrential rains and hail and wind storms that badly affected the wheat crops have already rang alarm bells for the policy makers and experts working in the agricultural sector.

The nation will also be facing serious food security issues with its population almost nearing 240 million and it is high time to seriously move forward to produce climate-resistant and high-yielding crops

The PARC chairman briefed about the PARC and salient achievements of the council in wheat research and highlighted the importance of PARC’s adoption of new breeding technologies to improve wheat productivity, in collaboration with CAAS, China, leading to the development of climate-resilient wheat varieties. He stressed the importance of germ-plasm exchange, training sessions, joint workshops, and seminars to facilitate the adoption of new breeding methods

Professor Dr Zhonghu He presented recent advancements and utilization of molecular markers in wheat breeding. During his briefing, Dr Zhonghu elaborated on China’s development of innovative molecular markers and their integration into wheat breeding programs aimed at enhancing quality, disease resistance, and yield to safeguard food and nutritional security.

Subsequent to the seminar, Professor DrZhonghu He from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) and Dr Shaukat, Director of the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB), formalized their commitment to enhancing collaboration between the two institutions by signing a Letter of Intention (LOI).

During the visit to the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB), the PARC chairman briefed the delegation of the CAAS about innovative research activities in the fields and labs.

