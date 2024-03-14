Security of courts to be beefed up across Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that foolproof security of courts across the province is among the top priorities in which any negligence or irresponsibility will be intolerable. He directed to increase the security of courts across the province.

He said that the day-to-day locking of the courts under the guise of unnecessary protest is not acceptable at all. He said that the protection of judiciary is the first priority, ridicule of judges is not tolerated, courts will remain open in any case, normal courts proceedings and justice will be ensured in a peaceful environment.

IG Punjab directed that the RPOs, DPOs and concerned officers conduct a security audit and reconfigure the security plan of the courts. He asked them to maintain close coordination with the court administration and make ensure best security arrangements with mutual consultation.

IG Punjab emphasized that the police personnel posted at the entry and exit points of the courts should remain on high alert. “Ensure through checking, continuous monitoring of entrances and sides of courts with the help of CCTV cameras.”

IG Punjab further said that no one should be allowed to bring weapons in the court premises and those who are negligent in this regard should prepare themselves for departmental action.

He issued these directions while presiding over a high-level meeting on court security here at the central police office today. All RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, senior police officers of the province participated in the meeting through video link.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younas were present in the meeting. DIG Headquarters, DIG Operations Punjab, DIG Security Lahore, SSP Operations Lahore, AIG Operations Punjab also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police’s crackdown for the arrest of dangerous proclaimed offenders residing abroad is going on, in continuation of which, Punjab Police has arrested another dangerous proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia who fled abroad after the murder.

Proclaimed offender Muhammad Tariq shot and killed a citizen in Jalalpur area of Multan in 2020. After the incident, the accused had escaped abroad in hiding; the Punjab Police finally arrested the criminal through Interpol after 03 years. Red notice was issued and extradition from Saudi Arabia was carried out, while the proclaimed offender handed over to Multan Police for further legal action.

IG Punjab said that the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad this year has reached 18. He appreciated the police team for arresting the dangerous criminal from abroad. He directed that the accused should be given full punishment while completing the legal proceedings without delay. IG Punjab said that the crackdown should be accelerated to arrest more proclaimed offenders and fugitives.

