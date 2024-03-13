AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
ECP announces schedule for by-elections on 23 NA, provincial assembly seats

BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2024 Updated March 13, 2024 09:59pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the schedule for by-elections on six seats of the National Assembly and 15 seats of provincial assemblies, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the schedule issued by the election commission today, polling will be held on 21 April.

The candidates can file their nomination papers with the returning officers from March 16 to 18. The last date for scrutiny of nominations is 21 March.

ECP finalizes arrangements for conducting Senate by-elections on Thursday

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by the 29th of this month. On the same day, the revised list of candidates will be issued.

The by-elections will be held in six seats of the National Assembly, 12 seats of Punjab Assembly, two seats each of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies and one seat of the Sindh Assembly.

These seats became vacant under Articles 43(2), 223(3) & (4) of the constitution as well as due to the death of contesting and returned candidates.

