AIRLINK 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.65%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.52%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.64%)
FFBL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.24%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HBL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.14%)
HUBC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.09%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
OGDC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.29%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
PIAA 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.41%)
PPL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.33%)
PRL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.37%)
PTC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.98%)
SEARL 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.49%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.36%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
TRG 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.85%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,611 Decreased By -81 (-1.21%)
BR30 22,206 Decreased By -368.7 (-1.63%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai copper near two-year high as Chinese smelters seek output cut

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 01:55pm

Copper prices in China surged to their highest levels in nearly two years on Wednesday, after Chinese smelters agreed to cut output amid a shortage of raw materials.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) climbed as much as 1% to 70,380 yuan ($9,790.50) per metric ton, the highest since April 2022.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $8,678.50 a ton by 0646 GMT. Top Chinese copper smelters agreed on Wednesday to cut production at some loss-making plants to cope with a raw material shortage, two sources close to the matter said.

Global copper smelters less active in first two months of 24

Some global copper smelters were inactive in the first two months of this year compared to the same period last year, mainly because of Chinese inactivity, according to data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants conducted by Earth-i.

Analysts had forecast that copper processing fees could rebound from the second quarter when Chinese smelters enter their maintenance season.

LME aluminium shed 0.3% to $2,258.50 a ton, nickel eased 0.3% to $18,500, zinc dipped 0.1% to $2,558, lead edged up 0.1% to $2,146.50 and tin lost 0.4% to $27,420.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.3% to 19,250 yuan a ton, nickel jumped 1.2% to 141,970 yuan, zinc advanced 0.2% to 21,390 yuan, lead edged up 0.3% to 16,325 yuan, while tin lost 0.2% to 219,900 yuan.

Most base metal prices have been moving sideways in recent sessions as bearish and bullish factors balance each other out.

On one hand, subdued Chinese economic growth outlook and the lack of strong stimulus measures in the country continued to weigh on metal prices.

On the other, prospects of US rate cuts, a weakening dollar and supply issues in select metals lent prices some support.

China Copper

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai copper near two-year high as Chinese smelters seek output cut

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

IMF team arriving in Pakistan for bailout review, sources say

Aurangzeb unveils his approach to IMF lending

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

Spanish ship en route to Gaza with desperately needed aid

Oil higher on strong US demand, Fed policy in focus

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Read more stories