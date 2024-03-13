AIRLINK 62.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.08%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
CNERGY 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.1%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.03%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HBL 113.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
KOSM 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
MLCF 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.81%)
OGDC 124.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.13%)
PIAA 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.15%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
PTC 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.74%)
SNGP 63.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.57%)
UNITY 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.86%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,699 Increased By 7.6 (0.11%)
BR30 22,610 Increased By 35.4 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,883 Increased By 81.2 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,721 Decreased By -26.7 (-0.12%)
Australian shares tick higher as banks gain

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 11:24am

Australian shares inched higher on Wednesday, as the gains in financials offset a decline in commodity stocks, while a slightly hotter-than-expected US inflation print failed to temper interest rate cut hopes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% points to 7,729.20 by 0025 GMT.

The benchmark rose 0.1% in the previous session.

Data on Tuesday showed the US consumer price index, a key measure for inflation, increased 3.2% in February year on year, above economists’ estimate of 3.1%.

However, markets continue to expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates in June.

In Sydney, banks were up 0.7%, with the top four lenders gaining between 0.1% and 1.4%.

National Australia Bank was up 0.7%, after an Australian regulator removed its $330 million operational capital add-on requirement.

Australian shares fall as miners, banks weigh

Miners lost 0.6%, as iron ore prices extended declines.

Mining behemoths BHP and Fortescue dropped 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively.

Liontown Resources rose as much as 18.3%, on track for its best day since late March, 2023, after the lithium miner announced a $363 million debt facility for a ramp-up of its Kathleen Valley project.

Gold miners dropped 1.9%, as bullion prices remained under pressure following US inflation data.

Northern Star Resources lost 1.4%, while the ASX-listed shares of Newmont Corporation slipped 2.6%.

Energy stocks were down 0.2% after oil prices settled lower on a higher-than-expected forecast for US crude oil production.

Technology companies fell 0.2%, with Appen losing as much as 21.3%, its biggest intraday decline since Jan. 22, after the artificial intelligence firm received a buyout offer from Innodata.

Treasury Wine Estates jumped as much as 3.3% to hit its highest level since May 24, as the winemaker announced that a Chinese ministry proposed removal of its tariffs on Australian wines.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,797.77.

