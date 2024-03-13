Gold subdued as sticky US inflation prompts rate-cut rethink

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, after posting its biggest decline in a month in the previous session after a sticky US inflation report boosted bond yields and slightly tempered hopes for a June interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Fundamentals

Spot gold edged 0.1% up to $2,158.26 per ounce, as of 0151 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,163.50.

US consumer prices increased solidly in February amid higher costs for gasoline and shelter, suggesting some stickiness in inflation.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month. In the 12 months through February, it increased by 3.2%, just above the 3.1% estimate, after advancing 3.1% through January.

Bullion fell 1.1% on Tuesday, its worst single-day decline since Feb. 13, when data showed consumer prices also increased more than expected in January.

Market expectations for the timing of the Fed’s first rate cut were slightly tempered, pricing in a 68% chance of a cut of at least 25 basis points in June, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, down from 72% on Tuesday before the data.

Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

The inflation reading gave a push higher to US 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar. The 10-year Treasury yield got an extra lift after weak demand at the Treasury’s auction of $39 billion of the benchmark note.

Elsewhere, Ukraine pounded targets in Russia on Tuesday with dozens of drones and rockets in an attack that inflicted serious damage on a major oil refinery and sought to pierce the land borders of the world’s biggest nuclear power with armed proxies.