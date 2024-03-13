AIRLINK 62.74 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.82%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 68.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.18%)
FCCL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
GGL 10.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 113.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.41%)
HUBC 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
MLCF 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.81%)
OGDC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.65%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.92%)
PIAA 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 52.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
SNGP 63.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
TPLP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.5%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,689 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 22,550 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,736 Decreased By -65.7 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,669 Decreased By -79 (-0.36%)
China stocks fall as Country Garden drags property developers lower

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 09:58am

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Wednesday, dragged by property developers as Country Garden missed a coupon payment amid some profit-taking after no policy surprise from the annual parliament meeting, while Hong Kong shares tracked global peers higher.

China stocks slip, Hong Kong up ahead of US inflation data

  • China’s Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%, while the blue-chip CSI300 Index slipped 0.3% by the midday break.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng added 0.3%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was flat.

  • The broader Asian shares market notched seven-month highs, tracking record peaks on Wall Street overnight, as investors mostly shrugged off slightly hotter-than-expected US inflation, betting that it would not derail interest rate cuts expected by the middle of the year.

  • Country Garden Holdings fell 3.3%, as the Chinese property developer said funds for a 96 million yuan ($13 million) coupon payment due Tuesday were not fully in place and it planned to raise funds for the missed onshore coupon payment within 30-day grace period.

  • The CSI 300 Real Estate Index declined 2.3%, insurance slumped 3%, and infrastructure lost 2.6%.

  • In Hong Kong, mainland developers listed in the city slipped 0.7%, but tech giants gained 0.8%.

  • Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced an ambitious 2024 economic growth target of around 5%, while analysts say much more stimulus may be needed to hit this year’s target.

  • “There were no upside surprises from the long-awaited National People’s Congress, with headline economic and fiscal targets in line with market expectations, while policy details were lacking,” said UBS in a note.

  • “While policy remains supportive, most of the good news seems priced in with the recent rally,” the bank said, adding it cuts Chinese equities from most preferred to neutral.

