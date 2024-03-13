AIRLINK 62.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.08%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
FCCL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 37.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
OGDC 123.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.41%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.92%)
PIAA 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
PTC 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SEARL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.53%)
SNGP 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TRG 70.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.41%)
UNITY 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.86%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,693 Increased By 1.7 (0.02%)
BR30 22,572 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.01%)
KSE100 64,797 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,692 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.25%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 12, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 13 Mar, 2024 09:04am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Brokerage house sees ‘strong possibility’ of policy rate cut of 100bps in upcoming MPC

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz urges efforts to boost Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral trade

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz directs preparing roadmap for increasing IT exports

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb unveils his approach to IMF lending

Read here for details.

  • Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

Read here for details.

  • SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

Read here for details.

