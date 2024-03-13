BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 12, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Brokerage house sees ‘strong possibility’ of policy rate cut of 100bps in upcoming MPC
- PM Shehbaz urges efforts to boost Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral trade
- PM Shehbaz directs preparing roadmap for increasing IT exports
- Aurangzeb unveils his approach to IMF lending
- Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th
- SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices
