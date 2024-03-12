AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
PM Shehbaz urges efforts to boost Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral trade

  • Says both countries need to work together to achieve annual trade target of $5 billion
BR Web Desk Published March 12, 2024 Updated March 12, 2024 10:22pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said both Pakistan and Turkiye should work together to achieve the annual bilateral trade of $5 billion.

PM Shehbaz passed these remarks in a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci who paid a courtesy visit to the newly-elected prime minister, according to a statement shared via state-run PTV News.

During the meeting, the prime minister emphasised that both the country need to work in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, connectivity, and culture to achieve the trade target.

PM Shehbaz directs preparing roadmap for increasing IT exports

The ambassador congratulated the prime minister on his re-election and conveyed best wishes from the leadership of Turkiye, while emphasising the importance of strengthening the ties between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated the congratulatory telephone call and message of felicitations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after his re-election, according to the statement.

He emphasised that Pakistan and Turkiye have enjoyed exemplary bilateral relations based on shared history, religion, and culture.

Turkiye CG vows to enhance trade, investment ties with Pakistan

Shehbaz congratulated Turkiye on the successful flight of KAAN 5th generation fighter aircraft.

On core issues, the prime minister said Pakistan deeply appreciates Turkiye’s firm and consistent support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Turkiye on the issue of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

PM Shehbaz reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan, saying his visit could provide a useful opportunity for both sides to carry out extensive consultations during the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Coordination Council (HLSCC).

