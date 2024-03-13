AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Recorder Report Published March 13, 2024 Updated March 13, 2024 08:50am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to investigate as to how the misprinted currency notes of Rs 1,000 denomination got into circulation.

A bank branch located in Karachi on Tuesday reportedly received a few currency notes (at least 4) of Rs1,000, which were misprinted from one side.

The branch manager of the bank made a video of these currency notes that went viral on social media and created panic among masses that reportedly fake currency notes are in circulation.

Fake notes of Rs5000: SBP vows to improve regulations

The State Bank responding to the issue said it’s just misprinting, however an inquiry will be conducted into the matter as to how the misprinted currency notes come into circulation.

Noor Ahmed, Chief Spokesman of the SBP said there is a very strict system of note printing and it’s just a misprinting of note on one side but the SBP will investigate the issue to avoid such thing in the future.

He said currency notes and its paper have multiple security features, therefore it can be checked easily that it is fake or original note.

If found these types of currency notes, customers can easily exchange at any bank branch and the 16 offices is of SBP-Banking Services Corporation, he added.

