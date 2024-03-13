Markets Print 2024-03-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 12, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 12, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,801.7
High: 65,859.64
Low: 64,664.67
Net Change: 953.61
Volume (000): 126,991
Value (000): 5,519,212
Makt Cap (000) 2,102,046,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,626.83
NET CH (-) 404.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,544.67
NET CH (-) 105.95
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,465.14
NET CH (-) 49.23
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,365.93
NET CH (-) 203.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,114.57
NET CH (-) 142.85
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,730.90
NET CH (-) 76.55
------------------------------------
As on: 12- MARCH -2024
====================================
