==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,801.7 High: 65,859.64 Low: 64,664.67 Net Change: 953.61 Volume (000): 126,991 Value (000): 5,519,212 Makt Cap (000) 2,102,046,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,626.83 NET CH (-) 404.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,544.67 NET CH (-) 105.95 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,465.14 NET CH (-) 49.23 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,365.93 NET CH (-) 203.82 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,114.57 NET CH (-) 142.85 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,730.90 NET CH (-) 76.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 12- MARCH -2024 ====================================

