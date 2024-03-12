AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
World

Russia says army cargo plane with 15 on board crashes

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2024 05:01pm
MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday that a military cargo plane with 15 people on board had crashed while taking off from an airfield for a schedule flight.

Moscow said the Ilyushin-76 plane crashed in the Ivanovo region, 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Moscow, after one of its engines caught fire.

“An Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Ivanovo region while taking off to perform a scheduled flight. On board were eight crew members and seven passengers,” the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russia news agencies.

Two Russian fuel depots on fire after separate drone attacks

It said the crash was caused by “a fire in one of its engines” and it had sent a military commission to the air base in Ivanovo.

Russia has seen a huge increase in the air and land transport of troops and military equipment across its territory during its two-year offensive in Ukraine.

In January, Russia said Ukraine had downed an Il-76 near the countries’ shared border.

The Ilyushin plane is a large cargo plane.

Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

