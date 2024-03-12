AIRLINK 63.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-3.83%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.47%)
DFML 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.66%)
DGKC 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.11%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
HBL 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
KOSM 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-7.46%)
MLCF 37.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.58%)
OGDC 123.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-2.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.56%)
PIAA 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 111.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-2.42%)
PRL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.53%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
SEARL 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.22%)
SNGP 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.74%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TELE 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.55%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
TRG 71.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.11%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.3%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,704 Decreased By -94.6 (-1.39%)
BR30 22,667 Decreased By -468.6 (-2.03%)
KSE100 64,926 Decreased By -828.9 (-1.26%)
KSE30 21,791 Decreased By -221.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat falls as China cancels more US cargoes; corn under pressure

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 11:03am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, with the market facing pressure from leading importer China cancelling more US cargoes amid plentiful world supplies.

Corn lost ground, while soybeans ticked higher, with both markets likely to face headwinds from expectations of near-record South American production.

“Wheat prices are likely to fall further when you look at production prospects across the northern hemisphere,” said one Sydney-based analyst.

“Supplies are going to rise.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.1% to $5.46-1/2 a bushel, as of 0316 GMT.

Corn fell 0.2% to $4.40-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans added 0.3% to $11.82-1/4 a bushel. Falling Russian wheat export prices and high supply in the global market are reducing demand for US wheat.

Private exporters cancelled sales of 264,000 metric tons of US soft red winter wheat that had been booked for delivery to China, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed on Monday.

It was the third cancellation in as many business days and the largest of the three, following two cancellations last week totalling 240,000 tons of soft red wheat sold to China.

About 4% of winter cereals in Russia are in “poor and sparse” condition, the Russian Grain Union said on Monday, compared with a typical rate of 6% at this stage of the season. Near-record Brazilian supplies are weighing on soybean prices.

Turkiye gets offers in 150,000 T durum wheat sale tender, traders say

The USDA slightly lowered its Brazilian soybean crop forecast, but its outlook was above many private estimates and reminded dealers of plentiful South American supplies.

Sales of the 2023/24 soybean harvest in Brazil reached 36.6% of projected production, behind the historical average for the period but slightly ahead of last year at this time, according to agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado on Monday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soybean and soymeal futures, traders said.

Wheat

Comments

200 characters

Wheat falls as China cancels more US cargoes; corn under pressure

KSE-100 down over 700 points amid selling pressure

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Oil up as Middle East tensions persist, demand concerns cap gains

Bank timings for Ramazan

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

Read more stories