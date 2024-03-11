Turkiye gets offers in 150,000 T durum wheat sale tender, traders say

HAMBURG: The highest price offered in the tender from Turkiye state grain board TMO to sell and export 150,000 metric tons of durum wheat which closed on Monday was assessed at $315 a ton FOB, traders said.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Casillo for 50,000 tons for loading in the port of Iskenderun.

Paris wheat holds above lows, Polish prices stable

No decision has yet been made and offers are still being considered, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.