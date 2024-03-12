AIRLINK 65.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.32%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.41%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
HBL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 117.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
KOSM 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-7.46%)
MLCF 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
OGDC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.14%)
PAEL 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
PIAA 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.57%)
PRL 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.11%)
PTC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SEARL 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.91%)
SNGP 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.37%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
TPLP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 72.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.18%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 6,754 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.65%)
BR30 22,911 Decreased By -224.7 (-0.97%)
KSE100 65,374 Decreased By -381.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 21,913 Decreased By -98.7 (-0.45%)
Banks, gold stocks lift Australian shares; Alumina up on accepting $2.2bn bid

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 10:10am

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, as the gains in banking and gold stocks countered the losses in energy firms, and miner Alumina jumped on accepting a $2.2 billion buyout offer, while investors awaited a US inflation data for more policy clues.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.3% to 7,729.7, by 0014 GMT.

The benchmark fell 1.8% on Monday. US February consumer price data - a key measure for core inflation - is due later in the day, with markets expecting a monthly increase of 0.4% and 3.1% year on year.

This could also suggest whether the Federal Reserve can begin cutting interest rates in the coming months.

In Sydney, gold miners rose as much as 2.7%, set for their best day in a week, tracking a stronger bullion.

Sector major Northern Star Resources climbed 2.5%.

Financials jumped 1.2%, with the “big four” banks rising between 0.5% and 1.7%.

Investment firm Future Generation Australia tapped former central bank governor Philip Lowe as its new chairman. Shares were down 0.4%.

Technology firms were up 0.4%, while healthcare was flat. Heavyweight miners were flat, with BHP and Rio Tinto down 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

Australian shares fall as miners, banks weigh

Alumina gained 8.7% to hit its highest level since August, after agreeing to a $2.2 billion takeover bid from Alcoa.

Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals jumped as much as 4.8% as it signed a supply deal with China’s Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks dropped 0.7% to hit their lowest level since Dec. 8, as oil prices remained mixed over Middle East supply concerns.

Woodside Energy shed 0.7% while Santos slipped 0.5%. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.5% to 11,815.52.

Air New Zealand was flat, after the airline announced it was pausing its Auckland to Chicago non-stop service.

