BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 11, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 12 Mar, 2024 08:31am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • UAE conglomerate steps closer to purchasing TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Read here for details.

  • SSGC incurs massive loss of Rs9.3bn in 6MFY

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement subsidiary to construct $110mn hospital in Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • President Zardari administers oath to PM Shehbaz’s 19-member federal cabinet

Read here for details.

  • Newly-appointed federal minister Muhammad Aurangzeb resigns as HBL President & CEO

Read here for details.

  • 25% sales tax: Pak Suzuki increases price of Swift GLX CVT in Pakistan by Rs304,000

Read here for details.

  • An interview with HBL President & CEO, Muhammad Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • PM directs uninterrupted gas, power supply during Ramazan

Read here for details.

