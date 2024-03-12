Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

UAE conglomerate steps closer to purchasing TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

SSGC incurs massive loss of Rs9.3bn in 6MFY

Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement subsidiary to construct $110mn hospital in Islamabad

President Zardari administers oath to PM Shehbaz’s 19-member federal cabinet

Newly-appointed federal minister Muhammad Aurangzeb resigns as HBL President & CEO

25% sales tax: Pak Suzuki increases price of Swift GLX CVT in Pakistan by Rs304,000

An interview with HBL President & CEO, Muhammad Aurangzeb

PM directs uninterrupted gas, power supply during Ramazan

