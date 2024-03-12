Balochistan CM directs PDMA to remain alert in rain situation

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration and local bodies to remain alert in the event of rains and snowfall in Quetta and other areas of the province to tackle the situation.

He also instructed all administrative officers including Commissioner, administrator and deputy Commissioners should ensure their presence in the field. All Deputy Commissioners and Municipal Heads should take immediate steps to remove rain water from populated areas so that people do not face difficulties in the respective areas, he said.

The Chief Minister also ordered that in case of shutdown, heavy machinery should be kept ready at the sites to restore the means of communication, all kinds of encroachments and obstructions should be removed from the rivers to drain the rain water.