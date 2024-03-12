Imtiaz appointed Pakistan-USA Business Council chairman

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh President Fed-eration of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Imtiaz Hussain as Chairman Pakistan USA Business Council of FPCCI for the term of 2024-25.

Imtiaz Hussain is a leading exporter and Managing Director of Imtiaz Enterprises. Currently, he is also serving as President US Pakistan Business Forum, President Pakistan Agricultural and Horticulture Forum, Director Swiss Business Council, Deputy Governor Rotary International and Patron of Youth Parliament. For the past many years, he has been working hard to enhance the trade ties between Pakistan and the US.

On his appointment, Atif Ikram Sheikh has said Imtiaz Hussain’s extensive experience, profound understanding of bilateral trade dynamics and demonstrated leadership skills has make an excellent choice for this pivotal role.

He further said that the Pakistan-USA Business Council plays a crucial role in fostering economic cooperation and strengthening business ties between Pakistan and the USA. He hoped that Imtiaz Hussain appointment comes at a significant juncture, where vision and strategic direction will contribute immensely to advancing objectives and maximizing opportunities for mutual growth and prosperity.

Imtiaz Hussain on his appointment thanked Atif Ikram Sheikh President FPCCI and assured him to make all possible efforts to further strengthen the trade relation with the US.

Hussain said that Pakistan’s economy has faced a tough time for the past two year and now the economy is one the right track.

“We will make efforts through this platform to further enhance the exports to the US and earn more foreign exchange for the country,” he added.

