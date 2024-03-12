People being offered discount at model Ramazan markets

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that on the instructions of Punjab government, a discount of Rs 15 per kilogram is being given on chicken and meat in Ramadan model markets.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Wahdat Colony area to review the prices and arrangements for the Model Ramzan Bazaar on Monday.

He further said the entire field formation is in the field for price checking and strict action is being taken against all kinds of illegal profiteering. The action has been taken against dozens of illegal profiteers so far while arrests have also been made.

He expressed his satisfaction with the quality of the items at the Agriculture Fair Price in Model Bazaar. He said all items in Ramadan Model Bazaars’ availability and quality have been ensured.

“The district commissioners and price magistrates are strictly checking the prices of fruits and vegetables in public markets, shops and carts. The price magistrates must ensure that the rate list is displayed on every shop and cart,” he added.

He said agriculture and livestock fair shops had been established in 10 model markets of Lahore where produce was available at government rates. He stated that there will be no compromise on the quality and prices in model markets as well as in normal markets.

