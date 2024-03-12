Mobilink Bank partners with BizB

ISLAMABAD: Mobilink Bank partnered with BizB, a leading marketplace in Pakistan, welcoming the company as a ‘Brand Ambassador Organization,’ to drive financial inclusion and bolster women micro-entrepreneurs nationwide.

This symbiotic partnership strives to offer easily accessible financial services and support the endeavours of female entrepreneurs in the growing e-commerce landscape.

Through this partnership, women micro-entrepreneurs under BizB’s W-Empower will not only have access to a platform for buying and selling preloved apparel but will also enjoy the full range of features provided by the Dost App, ensuring smooth and convenient transactions.

Sharing his thoughts, Atta-ur-Rehman, Chief Branch Business Officer Mobilink Bank said, “We at Mobilink Bank are proud to support BizB’s W-Empower and enable women to become micro-entrepreneurs. By providing access to financial services and promoting digital inclusion through the Dost App, we are not just facilitating economic empowerment but also fostering a more inclusive and prosperous society.”

Sehrish Raza, CEO and Founder BizB said, “I am thrilled to announce our strategic collaboration with Mobilink Bank. Together, we are not only revolutionizing Pakistan’s fashion industry but also empowering women through financial inclusion and entrepreneurship.”

