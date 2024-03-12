AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
Bitcoin zooms to record beyond $72,000

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:27am

LONDON: Bitcoin raced to an all-time peak above $72,000 Monday as the world’s most popular cryptocurrency won further support on greater trading accessibility and dollar weakness.

The virtual unit struck $72,385 as dealers also eyed an upcoming industry event that traditionally boosts its price by restricting supply.

Monday’s spurt extended last week’s record-breaking run when the currency bulldozed its way past the previous November 2021 pinnacle of $68,991.

Bitcoin won further support Monday after Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority watchdog said it would join US regulators by allowing the creation of crypto-related securities.

US authorities earlier this year gave the green light to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) pegged to bitcoin’s spot price, making it easier for mainstream investors to add the unit to their portfolio.

“This (FCA statement) suggests that crypto is going mainstream, and not just bitcoin but also other established coins,” XTB analyst Kathleen Brooks told AFP.

“We know that the demand is there, and this comes on the back of $10 billion of inflows into bitcoin ETFs in the United States.”

ETFs are widely regarded by commentators as proof of burgeoning crypto interest from institutional investors, further buoying investor enthusiasm.

Bitcoin is created — or “mined” — as a reward when powerful computers solve complex problems to validate transactions made on the blockchain.

But the reward given to bitcoin “miners” — those who contribute to the creation of the blockchain by validating transactions — is about to be divided by two.

Next month’s so-called “halving” has lent strong support to the unit’s price in recent days and weeks by tightening supplies.

