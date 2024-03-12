AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-12

Wall St eases as investors await inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main stock indexes slipped on Monday, as investors awaited key inflation data this week that could offer clues about the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path following last week’s mixed jobs report.

All three major US stock indexes had ended the week lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq coming off record highs as high-flying chip stocks fell and a labor market report showed more new jobs than expected, while the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly.

The mixed report bolstered bets of the Fed cutting interest rates in June. Friday’s data even prompted some traders to bet on a May rate cut.

This week’s February data, including consumer prices (CPI), will provide more cues on whether inflation has eased enough for policymakers to lower borrowing costs in the coming months.

“The markets are realizing that we are a bit vulnerable to a correction catalyst,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, adding that people are booking the profits they can before the CPI numbers.

“The core (inflation) we still see coming down, which would be a positive... the markets could actually be favorably surprised tomorrow.” Sticky inflation data for January and signs of a robust economy halted the AI-led rally last month, leading traders to push back bets on the timing of the first interest-rate cut to June from March.

Federal Reserve officials are in a media blackout ahead of their latest rate-setting meeting next week.

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 137.47 points, or 0.36%, at 38,585.22, the S&P 500 was down 19.31 points, or 0.38%, at 5,104.38, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 53.22 points, or 0.33%, at 16,031.89.

Industrial stocks led losses across the major S&P 500 sectors, while rate-sensitive tech stocks fell 0.4%.

Meta Platforms shed 4%, leading losses among megacap growth and technology peers.

AI-darling Nvidia slipped 0.4% in volatile trading, following a 5.5% drop on Friday.

Chip peers Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom slid close to 3% each, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index lost 1.5%.

Boeing fell 3.6% after Alaska Airlines said on Saturday it was cooperating with the US Department of Justice in a criminal investigation into a Boeing 737 MAX blowout on one of its flights in January.

Some cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms, such as Coinbase Global and Microstrategy, climbed 4.3% and 11.9%, respectively, as bitcoin hit a fresh record high.

Equitrans Midstream added 2.6% after EQT Corp said on Monday it had decided to buy back its former unit in an all-stock deal. EQT shares slid 7.8%.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly fell 4.1%, extending its losses from Friday and weighing on the healthcare sector.

The 2024 US presidential election is also coming into focus, with investors bracing for a likely rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.60-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 46 new lows.

Wall St US Federal Reserve US stock indexes CPI

Comments

200 characters

Wall St eases as investors await inflation data

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Bank timings for Ramazan

Ramazan begins today

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories