AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-12

Dar is new foreign minister

Ali Hussain Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

ISLAMABAD: Ishaq Dar, the former finance minister and Nawaz Sharif’s close confidant, is the new foreign minister of Pakistan, who will be assisted by Tariq Fatemi as special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs.

Dar was among the 19-member federal cabinet, who took the oath in a ceremony, on Monday, following his name was recommended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the portfolio – his notification will be issued shortly, sources said.

Dar is ceased to be a senator from Tuesday (Mar 12), as his tenure as member of the Upper House of the Parliament ends after March 11, but clause 9 of the Article 91of the Constitution of Pakistan authorises the prime minister to induct anyone into the federal cabinet who is not a member of parliament for a period of six months.

Through a notification on Sunday, senators Ishaq Dar along with Musadik Malik were recommended to be appointed as federal ministers under clause 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution, as both will cease to be senators on March 12 following the end of their Senate term.

“Federal Ministers, notwithstanding that on ceasing to be members of the Senate of Pakistan on 12th March 2024, they, in terms of clause 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, shall continue in office as federal ministers,” read a notification with regard to the outgoing senators Dar and Malik.

Dar is a former finance minister and he is regarded as the close confidant of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, sources stated that Tariq Fatemi will be the special assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs and his notification will also be issued later.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Ishaq Dar Tariq Fatemi

Comments

200 characters

Dar is new foreign minister

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Bank timings for Ramazan

Ramazan begins today

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories