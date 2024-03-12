Dar is new foreign minister

ISLAMABAD: Ishaq Dar, the former finance minister and Nawaz Sharif’s close confidant, is the new foreign minister of Pakistan, who will be assisted by Tariq Fatemi as special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs.

Dar was among the 19-member federal cabinet, who took the oath in a ceremony, on Monday, following his name was recommended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the portfolio – his notification will be issued shortly, sources said.

Dar is ceased to be a senator from Tuesday (Mar 12), as his tenure as member of the Upper House of the Parliament ends after March 11, but clause 9 of the Article 91of the Constitution of Pakistan authorises the prime minister to induct anyone into the federal cabinet who is not a member of parliament for a period of six months.

Through a notification on Sunday, senators Ishaq Dar along with Musadik Malik were recommended to be appointed as federal ministers under clause 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution, as both will cease to be senators on March 12 following the end of their Senate term.

“Federal Ministers, notwithstanding that on ceasing to be members of the Senate of Pakistan on 12th March 2024, they, in terms of clause 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, shall continue in office as federal ministers,” read a notification with regard to the outgoing senators Dar and Malik.

Dar is a former finance minister and he is regarded as the close confidant of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, sources stated that Tariq Fatemi will be the special assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs and his notification will also be issued later.

